Connor Stallions Michigan Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh watches from the sideline beside off-field analyst Connor Stalions, right, during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium.
On Sunday, details emerged about the notice of allegations toward the Michigan football program and the sign-stealing scandal that surrounded the program all 2023. The name Connor Stallions appeared in the report, which caused a stir in the sports world.

“NCAA investigators determined that Connor Stallions was on the sidelines wearing a disguise during the Central Michigan @ Michigan State game last fall,” Murphy added.

The Wolverines went 15-0 last season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. But they did so amid these shady circumstances; penalties could taint the championship victory.

Stallions became something of a meme last season after the Central Michigan-Michigan State incident. He has thus far mostly refused to cooperate with the investigation and has stayed away from the entire program. But it seems like things have taken an interesting turn here.

