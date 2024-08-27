Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet against the Detroit Lions during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs waived wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Tuesday.

As the NFL goes through its annual roster cutdowns, cuts have emerged in large amounts. Among the cuts is Toney, a frustrating former first-round pick who might be losing steam on his career.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the news on Toney and his new status.

Source: Chiefs are releasing WR Kadarius Toney. pic.twitter.com/rKsYOF9oQ1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2024

In May, the Chiefs had declined the option on Toney’s contract, setting him up for potentially one more season in KC. But the Chiefs decided to move on from him instead. This decision comes two years after a celebrated performance in the Super Bowl that helped lead the team to its third Lombardi Trophy.

But Toney frustrated fans and the team with his skittish on-field performances. Kansas City deemed him inactive throughout the team’s deep postseason run, which lasted four games en route to another Super Bowl victory last February in Las Vegas.

The New York Giants drafted Toney several years ago, and his career hasn’t gone well. His frustrating skillset likely led to the Chiefs and him parting ways. Now, we’ll see if any team decides to pick him up. But it’ll likely be a tough road up for him after the way his career has gone so far.

