Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a behind-the-back underhand pass to tight end Travis Kelce (87) (not pictured) against the Detroit Lions during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

It’s the preseason, but Patrick Mahomes got the NFL world’s attention this past weekend. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar dished out a behind-the-back pass that stirred everybody up.

Mahomes joked after the game about the pass, as did his teammate Travis Kelce, who caught said pass during the Chiefs’ preseason matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Head coach Andy Reid emerged this week to discuss the pass and his feelings about it. The Chiefs coach doesn’t have an issue with it, at least under one condition.

“I heard he blamed (Travis) Kelce,” Reid said via USA TODAY. “But that’s alright. He does it in practice every day; and I’m alright as long as it’s a completion.

Mahomes and Kelce will lead the charge again for the Chiefs in 2024. Kansas City has been on an awe-inspiring run since the 2018 NFL season. Every year since the Chiefs have made it to at least the AFC Championship Game. They’ve made four Super Bowl appearances since 2018 and won three of them.

And since 2018, Mahomes has been the undisputed best quarterback in the league. The multi-time Most Valuable Player Award winner seems to find new ways to amaze NFL fans every time he steps on the field. Kansas City is lucky to have him, behind-the-back passes and all.