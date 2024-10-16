Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) throws her hands up to the referee on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Dallas Wings, 110-109.

Indiana Fever phenom Caitlin Clark had one of the best seasons in the history of the WNBA.

It was hard to tell she was a rookie at times. Clark broke the single-season assist record and even became the only first-year player to record a triple-double in a game, which she did not once but twice.

Her otherworldly play earned Clark the WNBA Kia Rookie of the Year award. Clark’s accomplishments didn’t stop there either.

She also finished the season on the WNBA First Team, meaning she was officially recognized as one of the top five players in the league. However, not everyone seems to agree on Clark’s dominance.

According to Fever writer Chloe Peterson, one official voter for the award felt that Clark didn’t perform well enough to earn First or Second Team honors.

“Caitlin Clark is the first rookie on the All-WNBA first team since Candace Parker’s ROTY + MVP season in 2008. 66 of 67 voters put her on either the first or second team ballot,” Peterson tweeted on Wednesday.

https://x.com/chloepeterson67/status/1846643642070364180

Fans reacted to the news that one person would ruin Clark’s unanimous place on the list online.

“She will never win anything unanimously it will always be one just to be a [expletive]!” a fan said on Twitter.

“The “one of the best rookie seasons” rhetoric needs to end. She had THE BEST ROOKIE SEASON IN WNBA HISTORY BY FAR,” a fan added.

“Can we make an educated guesses on who the 1/67 was?” one person wanted to know.

“So, the voters are that unserious and hateful?” asked someone else.

While it’s clear people want to put out Clark’s light, the truth is that her stardom simply shines too brightly.