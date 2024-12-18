Syndication: The Des Moines Register

Caitlin Clark changed the game for both the Iowa Hawkeyes and women’s college basketball as a whole.

In February, Clark capped off a dominant college career and became the NCAA’s all-time women’s scoring leader, finishing her career with 3,951 points.

Clark swept the conference and national awards, adding to her already impressive trophy case. She then led Iowa to the national championship game for the second straight season, but they lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

While Clark chose to forgo her fifth season with the Hawkeyes to head to the WNBA, she will return to Iowa City in February when the program retires her No. 22 jersey on, fittingly, February 2.

Iowa announced the news Wednesday on social media.

“Caitlin Clark has not only redefined excellence on the court but has also inspired countless young athletes to pursue their dreams with passion and determination,” Iowa athletic director Beth Goetz said in a statement.

“Her remarkable achievements have left an indelible mark on the University of Iowa and the world of women’s basketball. Retiring her number is a testament to her extraordinary contributions and a celebration of her legacy that will continue to inspire future generations. Hawkeye fans are eager to say thank you for so many incredible moments,” Goetz added.

Clark’s first season in the WNBA picked up where she left off with Iowa. Selected first overall by the Indiana Fever, Clark almost immediately became the sport’s most discussed player, with no shortage of discourse and takes surrounding the 22-year-old phenom.

She was named a 2024 WNBA All-Star, won the 2024 Rookie of the Year award, and led the league in assists. Clark also helped the Fever get to the WNBA Playoffs for the first time since 2016. She finished her rookie season averaging 19.2 points per game, which tied her with Kelsey Mitchell for the highest PPG on the Fever.

Many on social media expressed their joy at the announement.

What a day this will be! The ascension of @CaitlinClark22 has been incredible to witness. It’s only fitting that a kid who had B1G dreams & honed a shot that ‘hit’ the rafters in so many ways, will now have her jersey ‘in’ the rafters!🙌🏼We ❤️you, CC & can’t wait to celebrate you! https://t.co/1nWlGhiOiZ — Jan Jensen (@goiowa) December 18, 2024

Love this! Looking forward to being in the building for this! https://t.co/zuuaqTU4in — Amber Cox (@AmberLCox) December 18, 2024

Forever my GOAT — Marcus S. (@marcus_child) December 18, 2024

