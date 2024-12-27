Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson in the 2022 move. The controversial trade, which followed multiple credible sexual assault allegations levied towards Watson, added another bender to it: The Browns fully guaranteed Watson’s exorbitant contract worth over $220 million.

On Friday, the Browns and Watson agreed to restructure the former Pro Bowler’s contract.

“The Browns and QB Deshaun Watson have agreed to terms on a contract restructure, easing the salary cap burden for years to come,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said.

Rapoport added, “the reworked deal also signals that Watson is expected to be on the Browns next season.” This move helps their cap situation after his deal finally concludes.

Cleveland likely won’t get many brownie points (no pun intended) for this move. Many pondered if a recent round of lawsuits brought against Watson would allow the Browns to get rid of the quarterback without being on the hook for all of that money.

But that doesn’t seem to be the reality of the situation. The Browns and Watson appear to be in it for the long haul instead.

That decision will likely inspire reactions across the board.

