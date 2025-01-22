Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills fans cheer during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Baltimore Ravens in an intense playoff game on Sunday afternoon. But after the dust has settled and that intensity waned, Bills fans stepped up and graciously donated a great deal to a Ravens star’s charity.

On Tuesday, the Ravens announced that Bills fans, “Bills Mafia” as they’re affectionately known, stepped up to make a significant donation to Breakthrough T1D, an organization seeking to cure and improve Type 1 diabetes patients. Andrews suffers Type 1 diabetes himself.

The Ravens announced the gracious gesture on X.

“Shout out to Bills Mafia for showing support to our guy Mark Andrews and donating to the BreakthroughT1D organization, which works towards curing and improving the lives of those dealing with Type 1 diabetes,” the Ravens said.

This is not the first nor the last time that Bills Mafia has been extra gracious in January. They’ve famously made plenty of donations to charities that opposing players, or in some cases others entirely off the path, in light of wins or losses. Bills Mafia famously donated to Andy Dalton’s charity after Dalton and the Bengals helped lift the Bills into their first NFL Playoffs appearance since 1999 back in 2016.

So this isn’t out of the ordinary at all.

Buffalo is after their first Super Bowl championship. You don’t need to remind any fans how the first four attempts went. But they’ve been after it since, and over the last few years, they’ve come close to getting to the Super Bowl.

And now, this Sunday a high-stakes matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs awaits Buffalo. The Bills are sixty minutes away from the Super Bowl. Will this be their year?