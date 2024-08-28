Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) runs down field after a catch during a training camp practice at the Paul Brown stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

The Cincinnati Bengals expect star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase to be with the team for Week 1.

As NFL teams cut down their rosters on Tuesday, the status of others emerged elsewhere. Players were either activated off the PUP list or promptly put on it to start the year. Or you have situations like Chase, who had a ‘hold-in’ with the team this offseason.

While the former LSU standout might pursue a new contract, it likely won’t interrupt his status with the team in 2024.

“Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is expected to play in the team’s season opener, coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday,” ESPN.com’s Ben Baby wrote. “After missing all of training camp, Chase participated in the team’s two light practices this week and will continue to be involved as the team ramps up for its first game on Sept. 8 against the New England Patriots.”

Chase has been one of the league’s best wide receivers since the jump. Despite a year off from college football, the Bengals still elected to spend a Top 10 pick on him. They’ve gotten their investment, as he’s been a prolific receiver for the team. Since he arrived, Chase has racked up 3,717 receiving yards on 268 receptions with 29 touchdowns in 45 games.

He has 45 receptions, 588 yards, and three touchdowns in seven NFL postseason games.

Cincinnati opens the 2024 NFL season against the New England Patriots.

