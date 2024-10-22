Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese had one of the most electrifying rookie seasons in the history of the WNBA.

Reese broke the record for consecutive double-doubles, and also held the record for single-season rebounds, before a wrist injury ended her season prematurely and allowed MVP A’Ja Wilson to pass her.

Reese even spoke about her double-double record with Athlon Sports.

“I’m truly not focused on my individual accolades,” Reese said. “I’m always focused on our team and what we need to do collectively to win.”

With her rookie season in the WNBA wrapped, Reese is leaving the league behind to get more game action elsewhere. Athlon asked her about her role in the new Unrivaled three-on-three league.

“I’m excited for the league’s first season!” Reese proclaimed.

“It’s amazing to be a part of a league that gives equity to players. I’m looking forward to playing with the best athletes and really using the time to focus on my game and getting better too.”

It’s clear Reese’s decision is final and she is playing in the Unrivaled. The WNBA won’t be happy about one of its biggest stars risking injury out of season or the tone it might set for future stars, but clearly doesn’t have the power to stop its stars from playing in other leagues.

It’ll be interesting to see if Reese and others decide not to return to the WNBA after leaving for the Unrivaled.

[Athlon]