Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this week, Alvin Kamara appeared to be wishing to be traded from the New Orleans Saints. But if that was the case, it seems like he has changed his mind.

Following Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos, Alvin Kamara met Broncos coach Sean Payton – who coached him for five years in New Orleans – and appeared to suggest that he wanted to be traded to Denver, telling Payton to “come get me.”

But it doesn’t sound like he’ll be going to Denver or anywhere else.

According to a report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Saints and Kamara have agreed to a new contract that will keep him with the team through the 2026 season.

“Sources: The #Saints and RB Alvin Kamara agreed on a two-year, $24.5 million extension that puts him under contract through 2026,” Garafolo said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

“The deal, confirmed by Kamara’s agent Brad Cicala of @QCSports, puts the 2017 third-round pick in position to retire a Saint.”

Kamara has been with the Saints ever since the team selected him in the third round in the 2017 NFL Draft.

During his time with the Saints, Kamara has been one of the most dominant and consistent running backs in the league, making the Pro Bowl five different times.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Kamara has not exactly been as dominant this season as he has been in previous years, topping 100 yards in just one game this season.

Still, given what he has meant to the organization over the years, this is a pretty important decision from Kamara to agree to stay with the Saints.

We’ll have to see how Kamara is able to perform throughout the remainder of his NFL career.

[Mike Garafolo]