Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) lines up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers have hit a wall this season. They still sit behind the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West Division, and just fell to the rival Seattle Seahawks last weekend.

The Niners play a pivotal matchup against the Green Bay Packers this weekend. Green Bay is on the heels of edging out rival Chicago after a blocked field goal ended the game.

Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle has been banged up lately. But on Wednesday, Kittle proclaimed that no pain would keep him off the field this Sunday.

“I will be playing on Sunday,” Kittle said via Matt Maiocco. “Very excited, you can’t pass up playing the Packers,” Kittle added. “So I will be out there for sure.”

Kittle is one of the NFL’s best tight ends and has been a crucial piece to the puzzle in San Francisco. It’s no surprise why the 49ers have been one of the league’s best teams with one of the most reliable offensive weapons in the league.

Kittle joined the Niners in 2017 after San Francisco spent a fifth-round pick on the former Iowa star.

Since then, Kittle has earned five trips to the Pro Bowl and four All-Pro selections. Two on the first team, two on the second.

The Niners star tight end has racked up 503 receptions, 6,834 yards, and 44 receiving touchdowns in his illustrious career. Through eight games this season, he has 43 receptions, 560 yards, and seven receiving touchdowns.

San Francisco and Green Bay have had some of the most feverish and competitive games in recent NFL history. They’ve met more times than anyone in the NFL playoffs, and in fact just met again earlier this January. The 49ers defeated the Packers in the NFC Divisional Round.

San Francisco and Green Bay will kick off at 4:25 p.m. Eastern this Sunday, and George Kittle will certainly be there.

[Matt Maiocco]