August 18, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes the football against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Brock Purdy has been sensational for the San Francisco 49ers. The man dubbed “Mr. Irrelevant” in 2022 is in the midst of an unprecedented run in the National Football League. Purdy jumped in for the Niners against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, and it’s been off to the races ever since.

Purdy has led the 49ers to consecutive NFC Championship Game appearances in 2022 and 2023. He also led the Niners to the Super Bowl this past February. While the 49ers lost to the Chiefs in Las Vegas, expectations remain high for San Francisco.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan had no problem complimenting his quarterback this week ahead of the 2024 NFL Kickoff.

“I just think when you’ve done what you’ve done on the field, it’s always easier,” Shanahan said of his team accepting Purdy, via 49ersWebZone. “I don’t care how you are, no matter what type of leader or how you want to command or demand things from people, if you haven’t had much success on the field, that doesn’t last very long.

Shanahan continued praising his quarterback. “He did that as a rookie. But then he was so caught up just trying to come back from his injury. Now, after having a second year in where he had an unbelievable year,” he said. “He’s in a much more natural position to do it. I think he does do it naturally,” he then noted.

Shanahan wrapped it up by saying the 49ers, “Based off of what he’s done, he’s earned their respect on the field, and they know him as a guy inside and out, and no one respects anyone more as a person than how much they respect Brock.”

