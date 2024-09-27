Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins have struggled on offense this season, scoring just 33 points in three games. These struggles have only been heightened by the injury to star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and backup Skylar Thompson.

But wide receiver Tyreek Hill still sounds optimistic.

During a press conference, Tyreek Hill admitted that the team’s offense has not been great this season, but he still sees hope for future games given the athleticism at the skill positions for the team.

“We’re still fast, ain’t we?” Hill said according to Pro Football Talk.

“We’re still going to be able to separate, but obviously there is a lot of things that go into that,” Hill continued.

“There’s a lot of things that play into it — offensive line, running back, DBs getting their hands on it. There’s a lot of things that go into it, because a lot of people see things differently. Tua may see something different than Boyle. Boyle may see something different than Skylar [Thompson]. Snoop [Huntley) may see something different than Tua. It’s all about timing and trust, building that relationship with the quarterback.”

It’s not clear who will start at quarterback this week with Thompson still recovering from a rib injury. Tim Boyle filled in for Thompson last week and the team also added veteran Tyler Huntley.

Whoever starts at quarterback, Hill seems confident that there will be open receivers.

