Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce faced a pretty frustrating situation earlier this month when what turned out to be a fake PR document started circulating on social media suggesting that the relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift was fake and would be ending this month. And Kelce is not happy about the news.

Shortly after the fraudulent document began to circulate online, Full Scope PR firmly denied its validity and vowed to take legal action against those who forged the document.

“We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents,” the group said in a statement.

And according to a report from the U.S. Sun, Kelce himself was “pissed” at the news.

“He got upset and pissed about that fake contract,” the insider told the U.S. Sun.

The insider says that both Kelce and Swift understand they have a big spotlight on them at all times and are often the subject of rumors and gossip, but they believe the fake document crossed a line.

“They both know that tons of spotlights are on them and that all their moves and things are being scrutinized,” the source said. “But people can’t do fake contracts.”

Clearly, the whole situation struck a nerve with Kelce, and it led to a lot of reactions from readers in the comments of the story.

“Why can’t people leave these 2 alone. pick on somebody else. I hope they get the people that did this,” one fan commented.

“They just need to ignore it. I know that can be hard at times, but it is their life, and they just have to go about it the way they want,” someone else wrote.

“The more Travis and Taylor show how angry and upsetting they. The more fuel it adds to the fire,” another person said.

“The problem is so many people online start the stupidest stories cause they are jealous of others,” another person commented.

“I kinda feel his pain. and anger,” another person wrote.

We’ll have to see if the person who forged the document is ever brought to justice.