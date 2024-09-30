Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce have now been dating for over a year. And it sounds like Kelce has the ring ready as he prepares to pop the question.

According to a recent report from the U.S. Sun, Travis Kelce has finally found the perfect engagement ring for Taylor Swift as they head toward an engagement.

“It probably took more than 40 shop visits and 100 Zoom calls and meetings with jewelry experts” an inside source told The U.S. Sun.

According to the report, Kelce looked at rings from New York, Los Angeles, France, Italy, and England since around the end of last year, but he finally found one at Place Vendome in Paris.

“He finally found the ring he is sure she will love,” the source said, adding that the ring is worth about $250,000 and has “the finest diamonds and pieces to build it.”

“He wants the best for his lady,” the source said.

Needless to say, this news led to a lot of reactions from readers in the comments.

“Go Travis! Can’t wait for the to be Fiance gets her Ring!” someone commented on the story.

“Your looking for such a special ring, might please her more than actual ring,” another person said.

“I think it’s good but might be’ idea to take his time as they have only been in this relationship for a little why yet,” another person added.

“I’m very proud of you both he’s a real man he loves you so very much,” another person wrote.

We’ll have to see when Kelce decides to pop the question.

[The Sun]