It has not exactly been a dominant season for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on the stat sheet, and he certainly did not look to be in the best of spirits on the sideline during the team’s game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night.

The Mirror recently spoke to body language expert Judi James to get her analysis on how Travis Kelce looked on the sideline.

James seemed to agree that Kelce looked “undeniably sad” and suggested he might have even been “desperately trying to cover up” that he was crying on the sideline during Sunday night’s game.

“Hunched and uncharacteristically subdued-looking here, Travis appears to be in reflective mood in this moment of what appears to be unhappiness,” James told The Mirror.

‌”His eye expression looks undeniably sad and the quick tongue-poke gesture suggests dislike, disapproval or even disgust. Is he crying? His hand to eye gesture could just be a quick rubbing ritual but it does also allow for tears but if he is wiping a tear he’s doing it in a way that would suggest he’s desperately trying to cover up. His finger rubs the top of his closed lid to suggest he’s just clearing or scratching although there is then a subtle dabbing or rubbing lower down on the cheek afterward.”

It’s worth noting that this was the first game all season where Swift was not in attendance.

However, James obviously couldn’t say exactly why Kelce appeared upset.

‌“This body language could of course be caused by many reasons like: the game if it’s going badly or if he’s off-form; a moment of exhaustion; a romance-based Swifty-rift; separation anxiety caused by the fact Taylor was AWOL or even just the way the wind is destroying his new hairdo,” James said.

Needless to say, this analysis sparked a lot of reactions from readers.

“he’s a grown man. do your job like a man and keep your personal life in the locker room,” a person commented on the story.

“poor baby, maybe you can start earning what they pay you,” another fan wrote.

“Getting close to the time their suppose to break up right??” another person wrote.

“He needs to to dump her if he’s so distracted,” another fan wrote in the comments.

“Hey Travis, forget Taylor, okay? She uses guys for song material,” another fan said.

“He can do much better for himself,” another fan said.

We’ll have to see if Kelce bounces back next game.

