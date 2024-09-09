Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Brady kicked off a new career Sunday, making his broadcasting debut after over two decades of spending his Sundays on the field. Brady’s first action in the broadcasting booth was calling the Cleveland Browns vs Dallas Cowboys game on Fox, which the Cowboys handily won 33-17.

The consensus on Brady’s first go at announcing was that he did OK. He seemed uncomfortable at times but seemed to settle in and improve as the game went on. Luckily, he had Kevin Burkhardt next to him for play-by-play commentary to help ease him in.

One area Brady needs to work on is bringing excitement and energy. It may seem like a strange shortcoming for someone who was such a fierce competitor for so long, but Brady was so relaxed and calm in the booth that it came off as flat.

Fans nationwide agreed that Brady’s performance was lacking, and many took to social media to weigh in on his debut.

I don’t know how else to say it but Tom Brady does not have a voice that is meant to be heard without seeing his face. — Jared Plaudis (@JaredPlaudis) September 8, 2024

I don't want to overreact to week 1 but Tom Brady is the worst announcer in the NFL. — Dr. Jamie Jakes (@jamjks) September 8, 2024

Tom Brady can’t seem to form any sentences that have any sort of normal cadence to them — Luka Donthičć (@landahoy14) September 8, 2024

Maybe someone should have listened to Tom Brady actually say words before dropping $300 million on him. — Jonathan Smith (@DegenerateTBone) September 8, 2024

Tom Brady keeps saying some variation of "it's hard to gain ten yards in the NFL, it's really hard to gain 15, it's even hard to gain 20, and if you think 20 is hard, 25 is even tougher…" — Denny Carter (@CDCarter13) September 8, 2024

10 years, $375-million for Tom Brady in the booth. I get better analysis and energy from my drunk friends. — Rob Pizzola (@robpizzola) September 8, 2024

It was only his first game, so growing pains were to be expected, but will Brady be able to improve as the season stretches on? Fox is paying him top billing to headline their broadcast crew, which could mean that he’s front and center for the Super Bowl, whether he’s ready or not.