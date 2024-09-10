Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce have been making heads turn all weekend.

After Taylor Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Baltimore Ravens to watch her boyfriend, Chiefs’ star tight end Travis Kelce on Thursday, the superstar couple had quite an eventful weekend celebrating the win.

The couple were seen on a date in New York City Friday night, going on a date at an Italian restaurant in Brooklyn. They were spotted again on Sunday, at the US Open men’s singles final, where Jannik Sinner defeated Taylor Fritz.

Taylor and Travis believe in a thing called love 🎵 pic.twitter.com/L1gjkO5MoI — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2024

Swift and Kelce entered Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York and were dressed appropriately for such an extravagant event. Swift donned a red gingham sundress and Kelce was seen in a white Gucci bucket hat.

The pair attracted more attention during the match when they were seen dancing and singing along together to the song “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” by the Darkness

Swift is on a break from her Era’s tour, which doesn’t resume until September. With plenty of Chiefs games to be played in the meantime, there’s a strong chance the world-famous couple will be seen out and about again before she goes back on tour.

