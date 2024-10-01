Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift has developed a reputation as one of the best songwriters on the planet, winning countless awards over the years. But in a rather insane twist, it sounds like she’s now looking to turn to her football star for help with her songwriting.

According to a report from Life and Style Magazine, Taylor Swift has already started working with Travis Kelce a bit as she writes songs and makes music.

“She loves the idea of integrating Travis into her creative life. He’s already inspired her so much. He’s definitely her new muse,” the insider source told Life and Style.

“But she thinks he’s got the potential to be a lot more than just a muse. He’s got a really good natural rhythm and an eye for lyrics. She’s convinced he’s the type of person that would flourish in the studio.”

According to the source, Kelce has “already started writing lyrics” with Taylor and they are “getting in studio time for fun” as Swift hopes to turn him into a musician.

“Sports has always been such a huge focus for Travis that he hasn’t had the time to develop all his other talents, but it’s obvious to Taylor that he’s gifted musically and has a natural ear, and she wants to be the one to help bring that out of him,” the insider said.

“Taylor doesn’t put limits on herself artistically, and she doesn’t see why Travis should be put in a box. She wants him to be a part of every aspect of her life, and he’s all for it.”

Needless to say, this insane news led to a lot of reactions from fans, many of whom simply did not believe the report.

“How is this possible if Travis can’t even read?” one fan said in response on Reddit.

“Yeah, as her latest target to perpetuate her victim complex,” another person wrote.

“I genuinely laughed out loud at this!” another fan wrote.

“The name of the next album will be VIVAAAAAAA LAS VEGAAAAS” a fan added.

“This guy can’t even spell! Oh Taylor, Taylor, Taylor. Let this be fake,” a fan said.

We’ll have to see whether or not Kelce does make it onto the album.

