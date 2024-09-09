Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The NFL season kicked off Thursday night in Kansas City, as the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Baltimore Ravens in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game. As has become the norm at Chiefs games, there was some major star power in attendance.

Megastar Taylor Swift was in a suite to watch her boyfriend, Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce and the Chiefs held on to defeat the Ravens 27-20, and it seemed like the star couple was ready to celebrate the victory.

According to TMZ, the pair headed over to New York, where they were seen on a date in Brooklyn at Lucali, an Italian restaurant.

“The pop superstar and her Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend sank their teeth into yummy pizza and/or doughy calzones – the only two food items on the menu — at Lucali restaurant in the borough’s leafy Carroll Gardens,” wrote TMZ.

They reportedly departed in a white SUV to a chorus of cheers from fans. Swift has a few weeks off of her Eras Tour, so it’s likely she’ll be attending more games in the coming weeks. If the Chiefs continue to win, it’ll be interesting to check where the famous couple is spotted next.

