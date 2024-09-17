Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon, but that doesn’t mean head coach Antonio Pierce is necessarily happy with the way his team played, especially in the trenches on offense.

So far this season, the Raiders are averaging just 2.5 yards per carry and have just two first downs on rushing plays in two games. And head coach Antonio Pierce is not pleased.

“That’s poor. That’s piss-poor,” Pierce said according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “And it’s not good enough. And our players are going to hear about it.”

Through the first two games of the season, Zamir White has totaled just 68 yards on 22 carries while Alexander Mttison has 20 yards on nine carries.

But while the running backs are the ones with the poor numbers, Pierce seems to think the offensive line shares most of the blame.

“The big boys up front got to block. Bottom line,” Pierce said. “They know it. We’re gonna talk about that.”

Pierce called out the team for a lack of physicality running the ball.

“There has to be an intent and a play style that we talked about that we practice and that we’ve been preaching from Day 1,” Pierce said. “It’s not showing up on game day.”

We’ll have to see whether or not that changes in the coming weeks.

