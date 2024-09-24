Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are struggling at the start of this NFL season, and Jerry Jones thinks it’s “very fair” to give him the blame.

During a Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones was asked about a recent survey where 78 percent of respondents said he deserved most of the blame for the Cowboys recent failures.

And he was seemingly willing to accept that blame.

“That’s very fair,” Jones said. “That’s very fair. It’s well known that no decision is ultimately made there for what I either have acquiesced or approve it. That’s very fair. How could you think otherwise if we are basically, whether it be who’s out there coaching, whether it be who’s out there playing, whether it be the stadium you’re walking into, whatever it is here, that’s the way it is now.”

However, he did have some things to say in defense of himself and the Cowboys.

“Let me just say this: Do I have a huge amount of input [given to me] in making those decisions when they’ve done their homework? They’re very influential input to me. And we’ve got a lot of people in the Dallas Cowboys that have done their input and I think I’ve forgotten what it is now,” Jones said.

“I’m not trying to say this, but if you look at who’s won the games over the last four or five years, Kansas City has of course, but we’re not far right. We’re right in that pack now. We’re in a soft spot. We’ve got to get out of it.”

After winning the season-opener, the Cowboys have since dropped back-to-back games to move to 1-2.

We’ll have to see whether or not they can bounce back.

[Pro Football Talk]