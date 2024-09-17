Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles lost a hard-fought game to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night, and quarterback Jalen Hurts had a message for the team afterward.

During his postgame press conference, Jalen Hurts offered a pretty strong message to his team.

“Keep pressing forward,” Hurts said according to Pro Football Talk.

Hurts wants to make sure that the team is doing everything it can to control what they can control.

“Keep your head up at the end of the day,” Hurts said. “We have to intensely control the controllables. I think when I look at this game, there are a lot of things that we could have controlled fundamentally in our details. The little things that we just didn’t take advantage of. And so that’s this opportunity for us to learn from it. I think we’ve taken big steps in terms of coming together as a unit and need to continue on that journey and learn from this. I think it’s a great test for us.”

The good news for the Eagles is that the team is still 1-1 on the season after beating the Green Bay Packers in their season-opening showdown.

The Eagles will obviously be trying to bounce back this week against the New Orleans Saints.

We’ll have to see how they perform.

[Pro Football Talk]