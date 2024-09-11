Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Billionaire Elon Musk sparked some outrage this week with a bizarre and frankly disgusting comment about Taylor Swift after she publicly endorsed Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election.

It all began when Taylor Swift took to Instagram to announce her support for Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election against Donald Trump.

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country,” Swift wrote in a post on social media.

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.”

Swift signed her post “Childless Cat Lady,” which is a reference to a comment from Trump’s running mate JD Vance about single women in the United States. But Elon Musk took those words from Swift and made a rather disgusting comment as he bizarrely declared that he would impregnate the pop star.

Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2024

“Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life,” Musk said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Needless to say, these comments quickly sparked outrage on social media.

dawg this is creepy and weird https://t.co/idagSE33Ko — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) September 11, 2024

I don't think it needs to be explained but this is beyond creepy and Elon Musk is a weird freak. https://t.co/tCXF83gSa6 — 𝚂𝚝𝚎𝚙𝚑𝚎𝚗 (@Steffl3r) September 11, 2024

It’s pretty difficult to be the creepiest guy of the day on Twitter, but boy is this guy good at it https://t.co/I8KzS1zaZm — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) September 11, 2024

This is such an insanely weird thing to say https://t.co/XP5g1T1vhw — Dane (@Dane_Sunshine) September 11, 2024

This is very creepy and weird, bro. https://t.co/xjQMsqwKdK — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) September 11, 2024

This is seriously creepy https://t.co/hKRsOycJlc — Bill Bold (@WilliamBold2) September 11, 2024

Clearly, people were not pleased with his bizarre comment.

