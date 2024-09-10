Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns have a lot of questions to answer after Sunday’s disaster of a performance against the Dallas Cowboys. Offense, defense, and special teams all struggled for the Browns, but the lion’s share of the blame has fallen on the shoulders of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Now, it looks like Watson and the Browns have even more questions to answer. Per Pro Football Talk, Watson was sued on Monday in Houston, where he began his career with the Houston Texans, for sexual assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The lawsuit’s accusations are similar to 20-plus filed in 2020, although the plaintiff, in this case, contends that she went on a date with Watson, whereas the bulk of the other cases stemmed from paid massages Watson arranged.

Another new angle of this case is that if a suspension is imposed, the Browns may be eligible to void his remaining guaranteed salary and remove Watson’s association with the organization.

The major difference between this case and the previous ones is that Watson is specifically accused of sexual assault, which may subject him to scrutiny under the Personal Conduct Policy.

All eyes will be on Cleveland to see how this unfolds.

