Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott has won a lot of games during his time as the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. But he’s been particularly dominant against one team: the New York Giants.

As Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk points out, Dak Prescott won 12 consecutive games against the New York Giants and will be going for a 13th consecutive win on Thursday night, which would put him in some pretty elite company.

“Prescott has won his last 12 games against the Giants, and if the Cowboys beat the Giants again to make it 13 in a row, he’ll join a small group in NFL history,” Smith wrote for Pro Football Talk.

“Only three quarterbacks have ever won 13 or more consecutive games against the same opponent: Dolphins quarterback Bob Griese won 17 consecutive starts against the Bills from 1968 to 1979, 49ers quarterback Steve Young won 13 consecutive starts against the Rams from 1987 to 1998, and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady won 13 consecutive starts against the Bills from 2003 to 2010.”

Needless to say, this is some pretty insane news, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“He’s bound to lose tonight right and we have full blown chaos in Dallas,” one fan said.

“Aren’t there rules around using the term, rivalry?” another fan said.

“Giants are so overdue for a win man,” another fan said.

“know Giants have been bad but he’s won 12 GAMES IN A ROW AGAINST THEM!?” another fan added.

“Overrated,” another fan said.

The last and only time Prescott lost to the Giants was during his first career start during his rookie season back in 2016.

[Pro Football Talk]