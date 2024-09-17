Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre watches from a suite in the third quarter of Super Bowl 56 between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. The Rams came back in the final minutes of the game to win 23-20 on their home field. Super Bowl 56 Cincinnati Bengals Vs La Rams

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre clearly has no patience for Americans who do not prioritize the United States.

In a social media post this week, Brett Favre called out Americans who “put other countries above” the United States, calling those sorts of people “unpatriotic.”

“If you’re born in the USA or an American citizen and you put other countries above us, then that’s unpatriotic. That’s it.,” Favre said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

It’s not clear exactly who Favre is referring to specifically, but his stance on the issue is pretty clear.

Favre obviously had a legendary NFL playing career with the Green Bay Packers before ending his career with the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings. His playing career earned him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

However, in recent years, Favre has been at the center of a major Mississippi scandal in which the state’s poorest residents were defrauded after millions of dollars of welfare funds were misallocated.

Favre is currently facing an investigation as part of a civil case brought by the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

However, Favre has continually denied all wrongdoing and has not yet been charged criminally.

