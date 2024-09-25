Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday morning, news broke that NFL legend Brett Favre had revealed his Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis during a congressional hearing. And he later confirmed that diagnosis in a post on social media.

“First, I want to thank God for all He has done in my life,” Favre wrote in a post on X.

“Next, thanks to Congress for giving me the platform to discuss a much needed TANF reform.”

“As you know, I was recently diagnosed w/ Parkinson’s which has been an ordeal,” Favre continued.

“My wife, family, and friends have been supportive and I want to thank them for being there for me. To my fans and those wishing well — thank you all for the love.”

Parkinson’s Disease is a disorder of the central nervous system that affects movement, often including tremors.

There is currently no cure for Parkinson’s disease, but there are treatments that can help manage symptoms and improve the quality of life for those who have been diagnosed.

Favre, a legendary NFL quarterback, has been linked to the Mississippi welfare scandal that saw millions of dollars in welfare money illegally misallocated. Favre maintained his innocence and has not been charged criminally, but is a defendant in a civil case seeking to recover the money.

