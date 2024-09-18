(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson may have been named the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers before the start of the season, but legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger seems to think the starting job should belong to Justin Fields now.

During the most recent episode of his podcast, Ben Roethlisberger had a pretty brutal message to Russell Wilson as he made it clear that he thinks Justin Fields should remain the team’s starting quarterback.

“I like what I’ve seen, I like that he’s getting into it, I like that he’s getting the feel of it,” Roethlisberger said of Fields. “If you told me they were 1-1 or 0-2 and these are going on, I’d think they’d have to do something, but again, he’s not turning the ball over, they’re 2-0. Big test this week with the Chargers coming to town. To me, if Russ is healthy, I’m sticking with Justin. I said it last week I wouldn’t, but what I saw [in Week Two]. I think that he has earned and deserves the right to stay there.”

Roethlisberger compared the situation to when he took over for Steelers starter Tommy Maddox during his rookie season after Maddox went down with an injury.

Even when Maddox was healthy, the team still stuck with Roethlisberger because they were winning.

“You could still change it up now. Mike could go back to Russ. It’s only two games in,” Roethlisberger said. “That’s how I first got in, Tommy hurt his elbow and it wasn’t a season-ender, but we hadn’t lost, and once you get into a rhythm and you get good things going, you don’t want to mess that up. . . . I didn’t always put up big numbers, but I prided myself on getting wins, and that’s what you’re supposed to do as a quarterback: You’re supposed to win football games.”

Roethlisberger seems to think it’s a similar situation.

“Justin’s stats, nothing crazy, 117 yards, are you impressed? Probably not. You know what I’m impressed with? No turnovers. I’m impressed with efficiency. I thought he ran the ball when he had to, he did some really good things,” Roethlisberger said.

We’ll have to see what Mike Tomlin and the Steelers decide to do.

