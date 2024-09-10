Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Deion Sanders experience in Colorado has been a roller coaster. After an exciting start to last season, winning their first three games and becoming the biggest story in college football, the Colorado Buffaloes cratered in the back half. Sanders’ team finished the season 4-8, failing to earn an invitation to a bowl game.

Still, the Buffaloes came into this season as one of the most hyped teams in the country. Deion Sanders’ son and starting quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, and 2-way phenom Travis Hunter were touted as potential Heisman candidates.

Unfortunately, the Buffs haven’t gotten off to the blistering start that they did last year, and without wins to soften Sanders’ personality, it seems his bravado and brash nature are starting to wear thin on people. After a closer-than-it-should’ve-been victory against FCS North Dakota State, the Buffaloes were manhandled by the Nebraska Cornhuskers the following week.

To make matters worse, according to Denver Sports, Sanders is prioritizing his son’s marketability over wins on the field. Sanders has reportedly forbade the band from playing the school fight song after Shedeur throws a touchdown. Instead, Shedeur’s rap song, “Perfect Timing” plays over the loudspeakers.

Needless to say, this led to a lot of reactions on social media.

Once again, it’s a celebrity playing his sons. This school is bad. — Gelo Perez (@TheGeloPerez) September 9, 2024

My hatred for Colorado grows with each passing day — James Jinnette (@james_jinnette1) September 9, 2024

Deion Sanders should have no say over these things, especially after his abysmal display of coaching. — The Adam Theory (@TheAdamTheory1) September 9, 2024

If this is real, it’s pathetic. And I know pathetic. I’m a grown man with an Auburn burner. https://t.co/Y6JWdk715I — Sir Barnsalot (@barnsalot) September 10, 2024

deion is the worst https://t.co/PS6r8bsPvS — big content guy (@bigcontentguy) September 9, 2024

I hate them more and more everyday https://t.co/NjTSXbJyFA — frice (JD in waiting) (@friciclepineson) September 9, 2024

Clearly, people were not happy with the move.

[Denver Sports]