Deion Sanders may not have brought a lot of wins to the Colorado Buffaloes last season, but at least he brought a lot of attention. But that isn’t the case this year.

According to a report from Anthony Crupi of Sportico, Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are averaging far fewer television viewers this season compared to last season.

“Through their first three nationally televised games, Colorado is averaging 4.56 million viewers per outing, down more than half (-51%) versus the 9.35 million viewers the team dialed up over the analogous period in 2023. As it happens, football fans seemed to grow weary of the Coach Prime show before the leaves started turning; by Oct. 13, Colorado’s deliveries had shrunk to 3.29 million versus Stanford, only to bottom out at 2.77 million with a 26-19 loss to Oregon State on Nov. 4,” Crupi wrote for Sportico.

Needless to say, this is pretty horrible news for Sanders after he previously brought a ton of attention to Colorado, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“At the end of the day, people don’t like watching bad football teams,” one fan wrote on social media.

“Because he’s not what we thought he was.. I bought in.. but he’s really only about a few kids on the team.. he will be gone after next yr,” another fan said.

“Because they’re a bad football team,” another fan wrote.

“He’s like a prosperity preacher,” another fan said of Sanders.

“Circus lost its luster,” another fan wrote.

We’ll have to see whether or not Sanders and Colorado can regain some of the attention they seem to have lost.

[Sportico]