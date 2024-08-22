(From right) Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, fullback Jason Cabinda and tight end Anthony Firkser huddle during warmups before the NFC championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024.

The Detroit Lions faced a potentially perilous situation. But the team received amazing news about one of their star players. Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell, a former first-round pick and dominant lineman, hurt his ankle earlier this week.

But it turns out that it was just a scare. Sewell simply rolled and suffered no further damage.

ESPN reporter Eric Woodyard reported the news out of Detroit that certainly received a sigh of relief from Detroit and their fans.

Good news in Detroit. #Lions All-Pro OT Penei Sewell suffered a rolled ankle, a source told ESPN. No issues. He exited yesterday’s practice early and received an MRI while being evaluated for a foot injury, but is fine. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) August 22, 2024

“Lions All-Pro OT Penei Sewell suffered a rolled ankle,” Woodyard wrote on X. “No issues. He exited yesterday’s practice early and received an MRI while being evaluated for a foot injury, but is fine,” he continued.

Detroit would have faced a troubling situation without Sewell. The former Oregon standout is already one of the best offensive tackles in the league. He’s a crucial piece to the puzzle in the Motor City and has been instrumental in their epic turnaround.

Expectations are high in Detroit for seemingly the first time in decades. The Lions made the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991 last season. Detroit fell short of its first Super Bowl appearance in a crushing defeat to the San Francisco 49ers. But Jared Goff and the team are poised to make another run at it this year.

Fortunately, they’ll have their star lineman around for their Week 1 debut against the Los Angeles Rams.

