Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Creed Humphrey cashed in on a massive deal on Thursday night. The Chiefs and their star center are reportedly finalizing a contract extension that would make him the highest-paid player at his position.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the news on Thursday evening.

“Chiefs and Pro Bowl center Creed Humphrey reached agreement on a four-year, $72 million extension,” Schefter said. He added it included $50 million in guaranteed money. “Humphrey now becomes the highest-paid center in NFL history.” he also noted.

Humphrey has been a huge add for the Chiefs up the middle. He anchors a great offensive line and, with Jason Kelce retired, is arguably the best center in the NFL today. So, it makes sense that he’d be paid like one. The Chiefs are smart to lock him up, knowing that everything is always won in the trenches. There’s no need to let him get away with how good things are going for them. He’s been instrumental to their success.

If the Chiefs achieve the elusive three-peat this season, he’ll no doubt be crucial to their success again.

Kansas City drafted Humphrey in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s been a huge success ever since.

