Apr 13, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tiger Woods lines up his putt on No 18 during the third round of the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Network

Tiger Woods came into Round 3 of the Masters on Saturday at one-over par, seemingly in a good position to potentially make a run to the top of the leaderboard. But unfortunately, Saturday spelled disaster for the five-time winner at Augusta National, resulting in his worst round ever at the course.

It was clear right away that Woods was not the same golfer who was steady throughout 36 holes of golf through gusty conditions on Thursday and Friday.

Woods finished the front-nine in 42 strokes, six-over par for the first nine holes which is 36 strokes. Things didn’t get much better throughout the round either, as he would finish at +11 for the tournament after he walked off hole 18, ten over-par on the day, which marks the worst round he has ever had in this tournament.

Tiger Woods just shot his 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗦𝗧-𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥 round at #TheMasters • 8 bogeys

• 2 double bogeys Currently T-52 (+11) 🫠 pic.twitter.com/uVww4qdaGt — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) April 13, 2024

It was also quite clear to most that he was in some significant pain throughout the round, an unfortunate trend that has plagued him in recent years with all of the surgeries he has had done to repair his body.

Naturally, many around the golf world has plenty to say about the round, most simply feeling bad for him.

Tiger Woods shoots 82, is clearly in extreme physical discomfort… Still comes and takes media questions. A lot of sportspeople with 1% of his talent and career wouldn't do that. — Ewan Murray (@mrewanmurray) April 13, 2024

Zero fun to watch Tiger Woods right now. Can't even imagine how much pain he is in. Hands are there but the legs just aren't. A reminder he's completed 72 holes just 3 times in the last 3 years. — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) April 13, 2024

Man, people ripping #TigerWoods for falling in R3 know nothing of the mental & physical grind.

How hard it is to comeback from injury to compete at a high level. I wish we could be spared their ignorance. #TheMasters — TB (@SenrabG) April 13, 2024

Watching Tiger Woods go from -1 to +10 in the 3rd round of The Masters is a tough lesson to learn. You can come back to have the *skill* to compete with the best after major injuries. But they take their toll on your endurance. He was clearly in a lot of pain today. — Nationalize Blizzard👓 (@CallMeGdubG) April 13, 2024

Woods notably withdrew from the last PGA Tour that he competed in less than two months ago. So it’s not exactly shocking to see that he may still not be all that healthy.

Truth be told, at this point in Tiger’s career, he may never be fully healthy again in terms of playing competitive golf at a high level.

But still, it was a treat to see him play so well to make the cut. And maybe he can touch into some of the magic that he has always had at Augusta National on Sunday.