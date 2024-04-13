Tiger Woods Apr 13, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tiger Woods lines up his putt on No 18 during the third round of the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Network
GolfBy Reice Shipley on

Tiger Woods came into Round 3 of the Masters on Saturday at one-over par, seemingly in a good position to potentially make a run to the top of the leaderboard. But unfortunately, Saturday spelled disaster for the five-time winner at Augusta National, resulting in his worst round ever at the course.

It was clear right away that Woods was not the same golfer who was steady throughout 36 holes of golf through gusty conditions on Thursday and Friday.

Woods finished the front-nine in 42 strokes, six-over par for the first nine holes which is 36 strokes. Things didn’t get much better throughout the round either, as he would finish at +11 for the tournament after he walked off hole 18, ten over-par on the day, which marks the worst round he has ever had in this tournament.

It was also quite clear to most that he was in some significant pain throughout the round, an unfortunate trend that has plagued him in recent years with all of the surgeries he has had done to repair his body.

Naturally, many around the golf world has plenty to say about the round, most simply feeling bad for him.

Woods notably withdrew from the last PGA Tour that he competed in less than two months ago. So it’s not exactly shocking to see that he may still not be all that healthy.

Truth be told, at this point in Tiger’s career, he may never be fully healthy again in terms of playing competitive golf at a high level.

But still, it was a treat to see him play so well to make the cut. And maybe he can touch into some of the magic that he has always had at Augusta National on Sunday.

About Reice Shipley

Reice Shipley is a staff writer for Comeback Media that graduated from Ithaca College with a degree in Sports Media. He previously worked at Barrett Sports Media and is a fan of all things Syracuse sports.

View all posts by Reice Shipley