Earlier this week, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed that he was considering future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers as his running mate in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. And he had some high praise for Rodgers recently.

During an interview with Fox News this week, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made it quite clear that he thinks very highly of Aaron Rodgers for the way that he has “stood up for things he believes in” despite criticism in the press.

“Aaron Rodgers is battle tested,” Kennedy said during his interview according to ABC News. “He’s been hammered by the press, he’s stood up for things he believes in and I like that part of his character. He is a critical thinker and I think we need that at the time.”

Kennedy then made it clear that he wants Rodgers’ help as he runs for president.

“He is somebody who I think will help me get the country healthy again,” Kennedy said. “He’s 40 years old, he’s focused on his own health. He is very aware of health issues and, you know, that’s one of the key parts of my agenda is to get the country healthier.”

We’ll have to see whether or not this means that Rodgers will be his running mate.

