Over the past several months, global pop superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce have become the biggest power couple across the sports and entertainment worlds. But it sounds like another power couple might be emerging to challenge for that title.

According to a report from Us Weekly, reality superstar Kim Kardashian and Baltimore Ravens superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have been dating and are considering going public with their budding relationship.

“Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are toying with the idea of bringing their relationship into the spotlight, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly,” the outlet reported this week.

According to Us Weekly, the relationship between the two is “getting serious,” but there’s a little conflict because Beckham’s personality “is much more private” than Kardashian’s with a source telling the magazine that Beckham is more “low-key, while Kim’s more accustomed to the limelight.”

And apparently, this isn’t exactly a new relationship, either.

“Their relationship has been blossoming longer than people thought — for like a year,” a second source told Us Weekly.

With how long they’ve been dating, it seems like it’s almost time for them to become more open about it.

