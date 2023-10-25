Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is one of the most outspoken coaches in college football. So, it’s no surprise he has an opinion on the cheating scandal that has engulfed Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines.

Connor Stalions, a currently suspended low-level Michigan staffer, is accused of heading a vast network of spies that recorded future opponents’ games in an effort to steal their signals.

Sanders, for his part, said Tuesday during his weekly press conference that just because you know a certain play is coming, doesn’t mean you can stop it.

“You can have someone’s whole game plan, they can mail it to you, you still gotta stop it.” 🤷🏽‍♂️ Deion Sanders talking about the Michigan sign stealing scandal ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Ss6CD3G2Nn — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) October 24, 2023

“I mean, everyone’s trying to get an edge. I mean everyone’s trying to get whatever it is they can,” Sanders said. “You could have someone’s whole game plan, they can mail it to you, you still got to stop it. You still got to stop it.

“In football, it’s not as pronounced as baseball. If I know a curveball is coming, I got you. With football, I don’t give a darn if you know a sweep is coming. You still got to stop it. Physically, it’s a physical game, you got to stop it so that’s a little tough. I don’t buy into a lot of this stuff that someone’s stealing this, stealing that. I don’t buy into a lot of that. You still got to play the game.

“Back in our glory days with San Francisco as well as the Cowboys, you know darn well Emmitt Smith is getting the ball. You know darn well Mike Irvin is running to come back. You know darn well Jay Novacek is gonna do what he’s gonna do, and you can’t stop it.”

Sanders’ words will certainly make Wolverine fans feel better about their current cheating scandal.