Ever since Taylor Swift began attending Kansas City Chiefs games in support of her boyfriend Travis Kelce, she has commanded a lot of attention from the league and the sports media. And it sounds like she isn’t necessarily happy about that.

According to a report from Life & Style Magazine, Taylor Swift feels “uneasy” by the amount of attention that she is receiving from the NFL after some backlash.

“It’s only natural the NFL wants her in this promo, she’s bringing in so many fans and this is a business, of course they want to use her to promote. But there are some people in the organization that are grumbling that it takes away from the team, and obviously the die-hard fans aren’t too happy either and they’re making their voices heard, which makes Taylor feel uneasy,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“She doesn’t want to upset anybody in any way, she’s just a very excited and supportive girlfriend and when the NFL approached her, she didn’t think twice about lending her support.”

While Swift has ignored the attention up to this point, it sounds like it’s causing at least a bit of a strain.

“People are telling her to ignore the haters but it’s a little stressful for her and for Travis because he’s now got to smooth things out behind the scenes to make sure that people know she’s not trying to sort of impose herself,” the source said about Taylor’s presence at his first two games of his 2024 season.

Swift was notably not in attendance for the team’s Week 3 showdown against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night.

