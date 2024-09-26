Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have now been dating for over a year, and it sounds like their relationship has radically changed during that time.

According to a report from Life and Style Magazine, Taylor Swift used to be very careful about their public image as a couple, but she’s learning to care about that a little bit less.

“Taylor’s really making a conscious effort to go with the flow a lot more now and let her hair down,” an inside source told Life and Style Magazine. “When they first got together, she was a lot more focused on the timing of everything, when they’d have their first public date, their first public kiss, what their PR messaging would be. That’s her style, she micromanages her image and always has.”

The source said the couple “used to hide out at home a lot because Taylor was afraid they might make a public misstep and get torn to shreds,” but now “she’s determined to stop overthinking things.”

“That’s why they just popped up at a pizza place in New York [earlier in September], Travis wanted pizza and he wanted to hang with normal people like he always used to,” the source said of a recent date. “And it turned out to be a great night, everyone was respectful and after the initial excitement they just blended in with the crowd and had a great time.”

It sounds like Swift used to care about intricately crafting their public image, but now she just wants to freely enjoy their relationship.

“But at this point, she just wants to take the shackles off and let people judge them based on what comes naturally,” the insider said. “You can see the change just based on what she wore to the game.”

“In the past she felt like she had to dress like the perfect NFL girlfriend and to her that meant head to toe team gear. This time she wore what she felt sexy in, she didn’t wear fan merch or team colors.”

[Life and Style]