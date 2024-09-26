Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

From the outside, it seems like Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have a picture-perfect relationship. But according to one inside report, it sounds like the couple faces real problems and challenges, just like everyone else.

According to an inside source for Life and Style Magazine, part of the reason why the relationship has looked so perfect is because Taylor Swift intricately crafted that public image, just like she does everything else.

“When they first got together, she was a lot more focused on the timing of everything, when they’d have their first public date, their first public kiss, what their PR messaging would be. That’s her style, she micromanages her image and always has,” the source said.

But the source explains that the two of them have a very real relationship that includes real problems and real disagreements, just like everybody else.

“They have major chemistry, but they have disagreements, too. They can be very silly and goofy with each other, and they can be very serious. And they’re under a lot of scrutiny every time they step out,” the inside source told Life and Style Magazine.

“But they always make each other a priority because this is it for them. They’re each other’s real-life happy ending — not a PR stunt.”

The source said that Swift used to go to great lengths to make sure their relationship appeared perfect, explaining that Swift and Kelce “used to hide out at home a lot because Taylor was afraid they might make a public misstep and get torn to shreds.”

Now, however, the source says that Swift is “determined to stop overthinking things.”

[Life and Style Magazine]