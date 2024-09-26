Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift is notorious for intricately crafing her public image. And it sounds like that was no different when it came to her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce – at least at first.

According to an inside source from Life and Style Magazine, Taylor Swift was very focused on the public image of her relationship with Travis Kelce when they first started dating.

“When they first got together, she was a lot more focused on the timing of everything, when they’d have their first public date, their first public kiss, what their PR messaging would be. That’s her style, she micromanages her image and always has,” the inside source told Life and Style.

However, the source says that has changed recently as Swift is now “making a conscious effort to go with the flow a lot more now and let her hair down.”

“But at this point, she just wants to take the shackles off and let people judge them based on what comes naturally,” the inside said. “You can see the change just based on what she wore to the game.”

“In the past she felt like she had to dress like the perfect NFL girlfriend and to her that meant head to toe team gear. This time she wore what she felt sexy in, she didn’t wear fan merch or team colors,” the source said, referring to the all-denim look she wore to the team’s season-opening showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

It’s not exactly shocking to hear that Swift tried to micromanage the image of their relationship early on given how meticulous she is about her image.

However, it’s good to see that she has stopped worrying so much about it.

