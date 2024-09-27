Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Billionaire pop sensation Taylor Swift is used to dealing with large sums of money. So it sounds like she is now helping control the bank account of her football star boyfriend Travis Kelce.

This week, Radar Online reported that Travis Kelce is “having his bank balance handled by billionaire girlfriend Taylor Swift,” saying that Swift is “worth so much more than him and is used to dealing with the big bucks.”

Travis Kelce and his brother Jason recently signed a new rights deal for their New Heights podcast worth $100 million. Travis also has a few other media projects as he is set to host a 20-episode spin-off of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? called Are You Smarter than a Celebrity? and has also joined the cast star of an upcoming American Horror Story series.

Needless to say, he now has a lot more money in his bank account than he’s used to, and Radar Online reports that Swift is helping him deal with it.

“He’s not terrible with his money, but at the same time this kind of extreme wealth can become overwhelming for people, especially when it happens at warp speed,” an inside source told Radar Online.

“Taylor’s obviously been dealing with mega wealth for years, so she’s been offering him tips on how to handle the change,” the source said.

While the source did indicate that Kelce has the final say in all the decisions, Swift is there to help guide those decisions.

“And Taylor’s also chiming in to give a thumbs-up or a thumbs-down…And there’s no better business brain than Taylor to help keep him grounded,” the source said.