Shedeur Sanders

Star quarterback Shedeur Sanders – the son of head coach Deion Sanders – led the Colorado Buffaloes to victory over their in-state rival Colorado State Rams. But he did not exactly have a pleasant interaction with one of his opponents after the game.

When the players met on the field to shake hands after the game, Colorado State quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi approached Shedeur Sanders on the field to try to shake his hand.

However, Sanders had no interest in shaking his hand.

Sanders initially extended his hand toward Fowler-Nicolosi, but then he pulled it away and had some pretty harsh words for the opposing quarterback.

“You were talking [trash] on Instagram. Talking on Instagram. We handled our business. You can’t [mess] with me,” Sanders could be heard telling Fowler-Nicolosi as he refused to shake his hand.

Fowler Nicolosi seemed to shrug off Sanders’ move.

“Alright, keep talking, brother,” Fowler-Nicolosi said to Sanders as he walked away from the interaction. “Keep talking, baby.”

It’s not clear exactly which comments Sanders was talking about, but Fowler-Nicolosi did address last year’s narrow loss to the Buffaloes earlier this week in a game in which Colorado was favored by nearly four touchdowns.

“They came out with that attitude and thought it was going to be a cakewalk,” Fowler-Nicolosi said during an interview. “They saw the reports, 27.5 points, or whatever it was, and they got a rude awakening real quick. And I think it goes to show that the hype, the media train, all that, it only gets you so far.

“At the end of the day, you have to line up 11 guys against our 11 guys, and we’ll find out who wants it more, and we’ll see how far Instagram followers gets them.”

Sanders and Colorado got the win again this year, and Sanders wanted to let him know about it.

[Fox News]