Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson was the most prolific player in the entire league, winning the NFL MVP Award by a wide margin. But even though he was absolutely dominant last season, it sounds like he is still making a pretty significant change this offseason regarding his body composition.

In a segment of “I Got Time Today” from Complex Sports on Instagram, Lamar Jackson shared that he has actually lost quite a bit of weight this offseason, shedding about 10 pounds this year. He also shared that he has lost about 25 pounds over the past two seasons.

“Most definitely. I was 230 two years ago. I was 215 last season, but now I’m like 205,” Jackson said in the video.

This is obviously a pretty significant change for Jackson this offseason, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

He’s back to 4.32, rest of the league bout to catch all the 💨💨💨💨💨. Zone read backside gonna be open all year! — ART IZZI (@ArthurIzzi) May 8, 2024

Just over his average passing yards per game for his career — CAcheesehead (@CAcoastPacker) May 8, 2024

Next on the list. Win a playoff game — Kevin hill (@BigBlueKhill) May 8, 2024

Hurt by wk 5 — GuyWithOpinions (@agree_dontagree) May 8, 2024

Does that help him read a defense? — eric mihalyi (@EMihalyi) May 8, 2024

Fast Lamar is back — Hardens burner (@whopoppedthexan) May 8, 2024

Over the course of his career, Jackson has established himself as one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the history of the league as he uses his athleticism to make plays. We’ll have to see how Jackson is able to perform next season after slimming down and losing weight.

It will also be interesting to see how this affects his durability.

[Complex Sports]