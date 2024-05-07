Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs star Rashee Rice has faced some serious controversy as of late involving a multi-vehicle crash back in March, which he faces eight criminal charges for. And now, he has further involved himself in more controversy after a bombshell was dropped about the second-year wideout on Tuesday.

According to WFAA in North Texas, Rice is under investigation in another incident after allegedly hitting a photographer at a club in Dallas on Monday.

WFAA added that Dallas officers are interviewing witnesses about the incident that allegedly happened Monday at the address of a restaurant/nightclub called ‘Lit Kitchen’.

Obviously, this is a worst-case scenario both for Rice and the Kansas City Chiefs. Rice’s case back in March hasn’t even concluded yet, and he is already in the midst of even more controversy.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that Rice would participate in the team’s voluntary offseason program beginning earlier this month. But after this latest incident, it may not be all that much of a shock to see Rice no longer participating in the workout program.

The first incident back in March is obviously bad enough. But to know that you have those charges hanging over your head, and then to then allegedly get involved in this incident is an incredibly bad look.

Only time will tell how this latest situation plays out. But it sure seems to look more and more likely that Rice may not be available for the Chiefs for portions, or maybe even the entirety of the upcoming 2024-25 season.

