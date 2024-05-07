Kansas City Chiefs helmet Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Chiefs star Rashee Rice has had a tumultuous offseason, facing eight criminal charges for a multi-vehicle accident he was involved in back in March. And now, he is again accused of having another run-in with the law.

According to WFAA in North Texas, Rice is under investigation in another incident after allegedly hitting a photographer at a club in Dallas on Monday. Officers are reportedly interviewing witnesses about the incident that allegedly happened early on Monday at a Dallas restaurant/nightclub.

Considering his case back in March hasn’t even concluded yet, this is obviously both an incredibly bad look and could result in some serious jail time for Rice if it wasn’t already heading that way.

Naturally, fans had plenty to say about the situation on social media.

It’s important to let the Dallas police do their due diligence in discovering whether or not Rice was actually involved in this latest incident. Let’s not assume that he is guilty before there is enough evidence that he truly is.

But with that being said, Rice’s NFL could be in serious jeopardy, if it wasn’t already at this point.

It’s truly disappointing that so many issues are arising around Rice’s personal life, particularly because he shined in the Chiefs’ offense in his rookie season.

This past season, Rice led all Chiefs receivers in most statistical categories, recording 79 receptions for 938 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Only time will tell how this potentially affects Rice’s availability on the field this offseason for the Chiefs. But obviously, there are much more severe consequences on the table at the moment for Rice.

