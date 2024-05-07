Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs star Rashee Rice has had a tumultuous offseason, facing eight criminal charges for a multi-vehicle accident he was involved in back in March. And now, he is again accused of having another run-in with the law.

According to WFAA in North Texas, Rice is under investigation in another incident after allegedly hitting a photographer at a club in Dallas on Monday. Officers are reportedly interviewing witnesses about the incident that allegedly happened early on Monday at a Dallas restaurant/nightclub.

Considering his case back in March hasn’t even concluded yet, this is obviously both an incredibly bad look and could result in some serious jail time for Rice if it wasn’t already heading that way.

Naturally, fans had plenty to say about the situation on social media.

Bro is doing everything in his power to be out of the league 😭😭😭 — PickensBurgh🫡 (Tino) (@PickensBurgh) May 7, 2024

If he was just average he’d already be cut. Hopefully he can turn this around. — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) May 7, 2024

Ruining his career already 😭 — evin (@KayvonOjulari) May 7, 2024

Bro really doesn’t wanna play for the chiefs 😭 — Not Jake 🥷🏻 (@CincyHub) May 7, 2024

The suspension looming is getting longer by the week. — Ryan DePaul (@RyanDePaul) May 7, 2024

dude must want OUT the leauge — Edgar Alan Dough🏋🏼‍♂️📈🅱️ (@edgaralandough) May 7, 2024

It’s important to let the Dallas police do their due diligence in discovering whether or not Rice was actually involved in this latest incident. Let’s not assume that he is guilty before there is enough evidence that he truly is.

But with that being said, Rice’s NFL could be in serious jeopardy, if it wasn’t already at this point.

It’s truly disappointing that so many issues are arising around Rice’s personal life, particularly because he shined in the Chiefs’ offense in his rookie season.

This past season, Rice led all Chiefs receivers in most statistical categories, recording 79 receptions for 938 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Only time will tell how this potentially affects Rice’s availability on the field this offseason for the Chiefs. But obviously, there are much more severe consequences on the table at the moment for Rice.

