This week, legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre gave a testimony at a congressional hearing on federal welfare reform, and he revealed some tragic news regarding his health.

During a portion of his testimony where he mentioned his investment in Prevacus – a now-defunct drug company that received about $2 million in misallocated welfare funds from Favre and counted Favre as its largest individual investor – Favre also revealed that he has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

“Sadly, I also lost my investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others,” Favre said at the House hearing Tuesday according to Front Office Sports.

“As I’m sure you’ll understand, while it’s too late for me – I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s – this is also a cause dear to my heart.”

Parkinson’s Disease is disorder of the central nervous system that affects movement, often including tremors.

There is currently no cure for Parkinson’s disease, but there are treatments that can help manage symptoms and improve the quality of life for those who have been diagnosed.

Favre has been linked to the Mississippi welfare scandal since, but he has maintained his innocence and has not been charged criminally.

However, Favre is a defendant in a lawsuit filed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services to recover more than $90 million in misspent welfare funds.

[Front Office Sports]