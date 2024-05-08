Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals are not in much need at the top of their depth chart at the quarterback position with starter Kyler Murray returning and former Atlanta Falcons starter Desmond Ridder joining the team as a backup this offseason. But that isn’t stopping the team from adding more players to try to bolster their depth.

According to league insider Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Arizona Cardinals are bringing in former Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa for a tryout with the team this week.

“Former Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa, who participated in the #Seahawks’ rookie camp, accepted an invite to the #AZCardinals’ rookie camp this week, source says. A second crack at a roster spot in the NFC West for Tagovailoa,” Garafolo said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Taulia Tagovailoa is the younger brother of current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He is battling to make an NFL roster this offseason after going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft last month.

Obviously, the team’s decision to bring in Taulia Tagovailoa for a tryout led to a lot of reactions on social media.

We’ll have to see whether or not the Cardinals ultimately sign Taulia Tagovailoa.

