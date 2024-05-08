Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals are not in need of a new starting quarterback with superstar Kyler Murray returning, but the team is still looking to add some talented depth behind him. And that’s led the team to bring in a new quarterback to try out for the team’s roster.

According to a report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Arizona Cardinals are bringing in former Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa – the brother of current Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa – for a tryout with the team.

“Former Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa, who participated in the #Seahawks’ rookie camp, accepted an invite to the #AZCardinals’ rookie camp this week, source says. A second crack at a roster spot in the NFC West for Tagovailoa,” Garafolo said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Taulia Tagovailoa participated in the Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp on a tryout basis last week, but he was not offered a spot on the 90-man offseason roster.

We’ll have to see whether or not Taulia is able to prove himself and earn a spot on the Cardinals roster that currently features former Atlanta Falcons starter Desmond Ridder as well as Clayton Tune.

[Mike Garafolo]