SARAH YENESEL/Pool via USA TODAY NETWORK

Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has become an extremely controversial figure, especially following his retirement from the league. And his choice for the upcoming presidential election certainly added to his controversial nature.

This week, Antonio Brown sat down for an interview with sports personality Jason Whitlock where the two discussed a wide array of subjects. And one of those subjects was Brown’s political leanings, where he revealed who he will be supporting in the upcoming election.

“Where are you at on the political spectrum,” Whitlock asked before questioning if Brown is “afraid” of United States President Joe Biden.

Brown responded indicating that he will actually be supporting Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election.

“Nah, I like Donald Trump. I seen Joe Biden online. He was [expletive] on himself and falling all over. I’m like, yo, what’s going on with him?” Brown said during the interview with Whitlock. “…I want the world to be a better place and I feel like we can probably do better with Trump helping more businesses and coming back and taking over in 2024.”

Brown went on to tell Whitlock that he actually plans to attend one of Trump’s speeches or rallies ahead of the upcoming presidential election.

